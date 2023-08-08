Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Canha has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this year (56.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.0%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Canha has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this season (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 44 .211 AVG .239 .286 OBP .341 .211 SLG .380 0 XBH 13 0 HR 3 1 RBI 16 3/1 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings