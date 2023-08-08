William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .281.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his games this season (65 of 94), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 94), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.285
|AVG
|.277
|.364
|OBP
|.338
|.442
|SLG
|.462
|18
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|27
|29/21
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 55th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 60th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd.
