The Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) will look to Christian Yelich when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at American Family Field on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Brewers and Rockies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Brewers have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-15 when favored by +185 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Willy Adames 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) William Contreras 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.