The Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) host the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (4-3) for the Brewers and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.19, a 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.521.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Houser has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.

Flexen has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Flexen heads into the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Chris Flexen vs. Brewers

He will match up with a Brewers offense that ranks 25th in the league with 890 total hits (on a .234 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .380 (27th in the league) with 121 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

In six innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flexen has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .250.

