William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .281 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), with at least two hits 30 times (31.6%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had an RBI in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .284 AVG .277 .362 OBP .338 .455 SLG .462 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 27 29/21 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings