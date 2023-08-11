The Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) square off on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (7-5) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (7-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (7-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 20 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went zero innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 34-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 40 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Alexander has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Alexander, who averages 0.8 per outing, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).

In 32 of his 40 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.