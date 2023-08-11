William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 59th in slugging.
- In 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 34 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.276
|AVG
|.277
|.353
|OBP
|.338
|.442
|SLG
|.462
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|27
|32/21
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
