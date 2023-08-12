The AIG Women’s Open is in progress, and after the second round Aditi Ashook is in ninth place at -3.

Looking to bet on Aditi Ashook at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Aditi Ashook Insights

Ashook has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ashook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ashook has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Ashook has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Ashook has qualified for the weekend 11 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 34 -2 270 0 15 3 6 $689,812

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Ashook has one top-10 finish in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been ninth.

Ashook has made the cut in one of her past two appearances at this tournament.

Ashook finished ninth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,016.

The average course Ashook has played i the last year (6,530 yards) is 351 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,881).

Ashook's Last Time Out

Ashook was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Ashook shot better than just 23% of the golfers (averaging 5.06 strokes).

Ashook fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Ashook had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Ashook's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

In that last competition, Ashook's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Ashook finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Ashook carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ashook Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ashook's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

