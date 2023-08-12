On Saturday, William Contreras (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (67 of 97), with at least two hits 31 times (32.0%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 97), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .276 AVG .279 .353 OBP .338 .442 SLG .458 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 29 32/21 K/BB 50/14 0 SB 1

