Brewers vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 13
The Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) bring a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (8-8) for the Brewers and Dylan Cease (5-5) for the White Sox.
Brewers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- The Brewers' Peralta (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in seven innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in 22 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
- Cease has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cease is trying to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 44th, 1.409 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
