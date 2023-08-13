Brewers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at 2:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (5-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.
Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.
- This season Milwaukee has won 28 of its 48 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Milwaukee has scored 506 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
