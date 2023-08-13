Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 13
On Sunday, Mark Canha (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Canha has had a hit in 55 of 96 games this year (57.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 96), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, Canha has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 96 games (30.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.214
|AVG
|.111
|.267
|OBP
|.333
|.286
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|0/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (5-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.409), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
