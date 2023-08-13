The Washington Mystics (13-16) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mystics

Chicago scores just 1.4 fewer points per game (80.7) than Washington allows its opponents to score (82.1).

Chicago has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Sky have compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.3% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (37.1%) is just 1.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington are averaging (35.5%).

The Sky are 11-5 when shooting over 35.5% as a team from three-point range.

Washington averages 32.1 rebounds a contest, 0.9 fewer rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are tallying 85.7 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.7.

Chicago is sinking 9.2 treys per contest with a 40.2% three-point percentage in its last 10 games, compared to its season averages of 8.0 and 37.1%.

Sky Injuries