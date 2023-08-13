The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .203 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .219 AVG .186 .296 OBP .279 .438 SLG .322 20 XBH 15 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 58/24 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings