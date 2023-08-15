Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) and Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 15.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA).
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (513 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.