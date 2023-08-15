The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .183 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (11.1%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (27.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Dodgers

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.240 AVG .138
.255 OBP .162
.420 SLG .262
5 XBH 4
2 HR 2
8 RBI 6
16/1 K/BB 12/1
2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.