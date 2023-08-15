The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .275 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

In 68.7% of his 99 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 99), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (36 of 99), with two or more RBI 14 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .276 AVG .274 .353 OBP .338 .442 SLG .447 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 30 32/21 K/BB 53/16 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings