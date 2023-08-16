Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Andruw Monasterio and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 126 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 515 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-2) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Miley has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober

