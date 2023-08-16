Brian Anderson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (32 of 89), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.241
|AVG
|.210
|.320
|OBP
|.305
|.420
|SLG
|.315
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|55/17
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Dodgers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.