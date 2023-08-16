Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .226 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58.7% of his games this year (64 of 109), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (20.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15 games this season (13.8%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (34.9%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .208 AVG .238 .208 OBP .319 .333 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 4/0 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings