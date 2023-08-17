The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) will square off on Thursday, August 17 at Dodger Stadium, with Lance Lynn getting the nod for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Brewers have +125 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Brewers' game against the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Dodgers with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 61 out of the 98 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 38-23 record (winning 62.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers won each of the eight games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

