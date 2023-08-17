The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) ride a 10-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .198 batting average against him.

Burnes enters the matchup with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes is trying for his 23rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, a 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.395 in 24 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 24 starts this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

The 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

