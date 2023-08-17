The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .224 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 64 of 110 games this year (58.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (13.6%).

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (41 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings