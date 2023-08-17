The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 129 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 49.6% of his games this season (58 of 117), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .306 AVG .268 .394 OBP .352 .479 SLG .446 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 52/29 13 SB 12

