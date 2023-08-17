Tyrone Taylor vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has five doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .178.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 37 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (24.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|22
|.240
|AVG
|.132
|.255
|OBP
|.155
|.420
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
