William Contreras vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .273 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 69 of 101 games this season (68.3%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (30.7%).
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 101), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.276
|AVG
|.271
|.353
|OBP
|.339
|.442
|SLG
|.443
|19
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|30
|32/21
|K/BB
|56/17
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
