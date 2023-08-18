Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will see Brandon Woodruff on the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 25, or 45.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has won 20 of its 44 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of its 122 opportunities.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 32-30 28-23 37-34 49-37 16-20

