The Texas Rangers (72-49) host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) to open a three-game series at Globe Life Field, with first pitch at 8:05 PM ET on Friday. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Brewers a series loss to the Dodgers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA).

Brewers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 1.99 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .188 against him.

Woodruff is looking to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Woodruff is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (9-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.17, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.312.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 23 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

