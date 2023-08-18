Carlos Santana vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .222 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (19.8%).
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Santana has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (36.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.238
|.208
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|4/0
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.17 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.