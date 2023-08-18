Caroline Garcia 2023 Tennis in the Land Odds
Caroline Garcia will face Lin Zhu next in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. Garcia has the top odds at +400 to win this tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Garcia at the 2023 Tennis in the Land
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 18-26
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia's Next Match
Garcia will face Zhu in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET, after getting past Peyton Stearns in the previous round 7-6, 6-3.
Garcia is listed at -225 to win her next contest against Zhu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +2000
- Tennis in the Land odds to win: +400
Garcia Stats
- Garcia is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 58-ranked Stearns in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- Garcia has won one of her 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 35-23.
- On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has won one tournament, and her match record is 25-16.
- Garcia, over the past year, has played 58 matches across all court types, and 23.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Garcia has played 41 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Garcia has won 80.0% of her games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
- On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has been victorious in 25.8% of her return games and 80.3% of her service games.
