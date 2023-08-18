The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .201.

In 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%) Adames has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (29 of 110), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (35.5%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .219 AVG .184 .296 OBP .276 .438 SLG .316 20 XBH 16 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 66/25 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings