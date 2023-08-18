Willy Adames vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .201.
- In 62 of 110 games this season (56.4%) Adames has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (29 of 110), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (35.5%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.219
|AVG
|.184
|.296
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.316
|20
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|66/25
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went 1 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.17 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
