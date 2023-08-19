At +6600, the Green Bay Packers are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 19.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Packers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers collected five wins at home last season and three on the road.

As favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. When underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

Click here to read about Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook!

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

Should you draft Dillon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Is Watson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Click here to learn more about Doubs' 2023 fantasy value!

Quay Walker registered 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.