How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alanyaspor versus Caykur Rizespor is one of many strong options on Saturday's Super Lig slate.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Saturday's Super Lig action here. Take a look at the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor (1-0-0) travels to match up with Caykur Rizespor (0-0-1) at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+140)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+190)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Kasimpasa Istanbul
Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-0-0) journeys to match up with Hatayspor Antakya (1-0-0) at Yeni Hatay Stadium.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Hatayspor Antakya (+145)
- Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+175)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor (1-0-0) journeys to face Galatasaray (0-1-0) at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Galatasaray (-175)
- Underdog: Trabzonspor (+400)
- Draw: (+330)
