After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .206 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 63 of 111 games this season (56.8%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven home a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .219 AVG .194 .296 OBP .282 .438 SLG .323 20 XBH 16 12 HR 6 29 RBI 23 60/22 K/BB 66/25 1 SB 3

