Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the ARCA Menards Series, Motocross, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action that will be available on Sunday, August 20, airing on Fubo. Check out the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Motocross: MX2 Netherlands: Race 1

Series: Motocross

Motocross Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch Motocross: MXGP Netherlands: Race 1

Series: Motocross

Motocross Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Illinois

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil Nationals

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

