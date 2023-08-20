Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .225 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.4%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .208 AVG .238 .208 OBP .319 .333 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 4/0 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings