Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (132) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including 35 multi-hit games (29.2%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 43 games this season (35.8%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 59 of 120 games this year, and more than once 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .306 AVG .267 .394 OBP .353 .479 SLG .440 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 35 54/30 K/BB 52/31 13 SB 12

Rangers Pitching Rankings