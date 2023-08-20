Rowdy Tellez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (45 of 80), with multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|43
|.195
|AVG
|.225
|.256
|OBP
|.304
|.373
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|20
|28/10
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
