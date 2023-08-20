A pair of sputtering squads hit the court when the Connecticut Sun (21-10) visit the Chicago Sky (12-19) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Sun will look to a three-game losing run versus the Sky, losers of four straight games.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV and NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky have compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread five times this season (5-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Chicago is 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have gone over the point total 18 out of 30 times this season.

Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 30 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.