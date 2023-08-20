Tyrone Taylor -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .203.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 25 .240 AVG .179 .255 OBP .207 .420 SLG .295 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 12/2 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings