Victor Caratini vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .247 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 45 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with more than one RBI three times (6.7%).
- In 15 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.225
|AVG
|.266
|.333
|OBP
|.341
|.380
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
