The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .274 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 71 of 104 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (30.8%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven home a run in 37 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .276 AVG .272 .353 OBP .336 .442 SLG .442 19 XBH 23 5 HR 7 24 RBI 33 32/21 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings