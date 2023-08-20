Willy Adames vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rangers Player Props
|Brewers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rangers Prediction
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .213.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 112 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (15.2%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 112 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.219
|AVG
|.208
|.296
|OBP
|.296
|.438
|SLG
|.348
|20
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|25
|60/22
|K/BB
|66/26
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Rangers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.