Iga Swiatek will start play in the US Open versus Rebecca Peterson (in the round of 128). In her previous match she was eliminated by Cori Gauff in the semifinals after a strong performance at the Western & Southern Open. With +250 odds, Swiatek is the favorite to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

Swiatek will get started at the US Open by matching up with Peterson in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +250

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek is coming off a loss in the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 7-ranked Gauff, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6.

Swiatek has won six of her 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 69-11.

Swiatek has won four tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 43-7 on that surface.

Through 80 matches over the past year (across all court types), Swiatek has played 18.8 games per match. She won 64.2% of them.

In her 50 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Swiatek has played 19.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Swiatek has won 79.2% of her service games, and she has won 49.1% of her return games.

Swiatek has won 49.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 76.2% of her service games during that timeframe.

