Jannik Sinner meets Yannick Hanfmann to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was knocked out by Dusan Lajovic in the round of 32. Sinner is +1200 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Sinner at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sinner's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, Sinner will meet Hanfmann on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1200

Sinner Stats

Sinner is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 66-ranked Lajovic, 4-6, 6-7.

Sinner is 51-18 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past year, Sinner has gone 35-11 and has won a pair of titles.

Sinner, over the past year, has played 69 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Sinner has played 46 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 23.1 games per match while winning 57.3% of games.

Sinner has won 31.1% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Sinner has claimed 30.9% of his return games and 82.6% of his service games.

