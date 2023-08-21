Lauren Davis, off a loss in the round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land (to Sloane Stephens) in her previous tournament, will begin the US Open in New York, New York against Danka Kovinic in the round of 128. Davis currently has +30000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Davis at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Davis' Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, Davis will face Kovinic on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Davis has current moneyline odds of -250 to win her next matchup against Kovinic.

Lauren Davis Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +30000

Davis Stats

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Davis was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 38-ranked Stephens, 6-1, 3-6, 1-6.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Davis has gone 26-20 and has won one title.

Davis has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 20-12 on that surface.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Davis has averaged 21.7 games.

On hard courts, Davis has played 32 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.7 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

Over the past year, Davis has been victorious in 34.0% of her return games and 61.4% of her service games.

Davis has claimed 64.4% of her service games on hard courts and 35.0% of her return games over the past 12 months.

