Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 2023 US Open Odds
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran is in the US Open round of 128 versus Lorenzo Sonego. Moreno de Alboran has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Moreno de Alboran at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Moreno de Alboran's Next Match
On Tuesday, August 29 at 3:30 PM ET, Moreno de Alboran will meet Sonego in the round of 128, after beating Joris de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.
Moreno de Alboran currently has odds of +275 to win his next matchup against Sonego. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Moreno de Alboran Stats
- Moreno de Alboran defeated de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
- In seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Moreno de Alboran has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 6-6.
- Moreno de Alboran is 3-2 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Moreno de Alboran has played 24.3 games per match in his 12 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Moreno de Alboran has played five matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.
- Moreno de Alboran has won 29.7% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- Moreno de Alboran has won 24.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.2% of his service games during that timeframe.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
