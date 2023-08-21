As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 10 Karolina Muchova will be clashing on the court at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.

US Open Info

Tournament: US Open

US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 5

September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the US Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Aryna Sabalenka +190 1st Coco Gauff +260 2nd Karolina Muchova +550 3rd Madison Keys +700 4th Marketa Vondrousova +850 5th Jelena Ostapenko +1000 6th Qinwen Zheng +1200 7th Sorana Cirstea +2500 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff Quarterfinal 12:10 PM ET Gauff (-250) Ostapenko (+200) Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Quarterfinal 7:00 PM ET Muchova (-200) Cirstea (+160)

