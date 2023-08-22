Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take the field on Tuesday at American Family Field against Wade Miley, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-110). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 37 of the 62 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.7%).

Milwaukee has gone 40-27 (winning 59.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-66-6 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 35-30 30-23 38-34 51-37 17-20

