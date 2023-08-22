Wade Miley takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 130 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 537 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.222 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miley (6-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Blake Snell 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon

